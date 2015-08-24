OCAF Chalk Festival will Bring Art to the Streets of Orcutt

Advice

Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation is seeking artists and square sponsors for its fourth annual OCAF Chalk Festival, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on South Broadway, at the Orcutt Union Plaza in Historic Old Town Orcutt.

OCAF raises money to bring more arts, more often, to students in local schools. Artists and square sponsors may sign up online at www.ocafonline.com.

The OCAF Chalk Festival embodies the spirit of 16th-century Italian street painting.

Festival Chairperson Rick Corbo stated, “This family-oriented festival reminds the community how important art is in our daily lives. Families can come and spend the day enjoying visual and performing arts, visit vendors and partake in delicious food and drink. At the festival you will see children, emerging student artists, amateur artists and professional artists working side by side creating street masterpieces.”

Corbo continued, “Art is embedded in everything we do, from teaching to crafting menus and recipes; designing and building homes and vehicles; public speaking and on and on. Our festival is an art outreach and major fundraiser for OCAF.”

There is no entrance fee, but children's PasspART tickets can be purchased for $10, which include a box of chalk and a place to create an art masterpiece on the street throughout the day, arts and crafts and other special fun activities.

OCAF anticipates over 1,500 people from across the Central Coast to attend.

There is still time to sponsor an artist’s square. Sponsors will be recognized with an inscription in the square. Sponsoring an artist supports OCAF’s efforts to keep the visual and performing arts in local schools.

“Sponsors can provide their own artist of any age or experience level or have OCAF provide an artist who will create their own masterpiece,” Corbo said. “This event can only happen because of our sponsors and artists.

This year’s major event sponsors include Dr. Michael A. Sales DDS, CoastHills Credit Union, The JF Will Company, Inc., Melfred Borzall, Allan Hancock College, Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas, Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, and Dr. Ruth’s VET2PET.

A number of other organizations, businesses and individuals have also sponsored artist squares. We are hoping others will join them.

Festival funds will go directly toward maintaining and increasing arts education in the Orcutt Union School District. OCAF’s mission is to provide all children in the District with opportunities to experience and participate in the visual and performing arts by bringing together community resources.

Beginning in this 2015–16 school year, OCAF will start a critically acclaimed visual arts program for the first time in the County called, “Arts Attack.”

To sponsor an art square, volunteer as an artist or be a vendor, go to www.ocafonline.com and click on the “Chalk Festival” tab.

— Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation holds a chalk festival annually and strives to incorporate art into the everday lives of children.