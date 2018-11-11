Occidental’s 3-Point Shooting Too Much for Westmont Men

College Basketball

Occidental shot 52 percent from three-point distance and beat Westmont, 89-79, in a nonconference men's basketball game on Saturday night in Eagle Rock.

The Tigers made 11 of 21 shots, while Westmont made only 4 of 15 attempts from behind the arc.

“I thought the first five minutes really set the tone," Westmont coach John Moore said. "They were really confident and played hard. We battled hard too, but we looked like we’re still trying to find ourselves and we are.”

Olisa Nwachi led the way for Westmont with 21 points, while Maxwell Hudgins poured in 19 and Matthew Ramon added 16 points.

The Warriors trailed by two points at halftime (39-37).

In the second half, the Tigers were able to create a double-digit lead behind their three-point shooting.

“The second half, they kind of broke it open a little bit,” said Moore. “They made some three’s early that gave them a lot of confidence.”

The Warriors got as a close as eight, (69-61) with 6:48 remaining in the second half, but Occidental responded right back with a 10-2 run.

“I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight,” added Moore.