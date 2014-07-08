Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Occupy Beauty: Yoga’licious Offering Free Mini Retreat for Women

By Yoga'licious | July 8, 2014 | 2:24 p.m.

In a world where women in particular are bombarded with often distorted images of what beauty “is,” it is easy to feel overwhelmed, unappreciated and misguided. The self-criticism is all too common in adults and even young girls, who are driven to compulsively exercise and seek procedures to meet a standard of beauty that is usually unachievable and mostly externally based.

It is time to do it differently.

Melanie Elkin, founder and creator of Santa Barbara-based Yoga’licious, has devoted her life to helping women feel empowered, present and inspired to live life to the fullest with the lives and bodies they have today.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 12, Elkin is teaming up with a cadre of empowered local women to offer a free mini-retreat combining yoga, inspiring workshops, dance, snacks and the chance to win awesome gifts. The goal of this in-person workshop is to empower women to tap into their unique essence that is waiting to be expressed and explored, and to have the opportunity to truly feel what beauty is, rather than seeing it as a set image or unattainable standard.

"Occupy Beauty has been a vision of mine for two years now, and I am so excited to have as many woman as possible receive this powerful and much needed message of self love,” Elkin said.

No prior yoga or dance required or expected. All levels, all ages, all shapes and sizes are encouraged!

Click here for more information and to register for this free event.

