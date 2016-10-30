Top Underwater Photographer Presents: Ocean Wild: The Light Beneath the Seas

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Brian Skerry delivering a National Geographic Live multimedia presentation, Ocean Wild: The Light beneath the Seas, on at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at UCSB Campbell Hall.



One of the world’s leading underwater photographers, Skerry’s intimate portraits of sea life — sharks, whales, turtles and ocean habitat – reveal beauty and mystery in the depths of the big blue.

For Skerry, a day at the office might include watching his boat sink, being nipped at by sharks, getting chased by a sperm whale or tangling with a giant squid.

Through his award-winning photojournalism, Skerry has become an essential voice for marine conservation, inspiring reverence for underwater environments while offering hope for protecting the vitality of the world’s oceans.



Skerry specializes in photographing marine wildlife and underwater environments. He is praised for his aesthetic sense and journalistic drive for relevance. His creative images tell stories that celebrate the sea's mystery and beauty and help bring attention to the large number of issues that endanger our oceans.



Unique within the field of underwater photography is Skerry’s ability to pursue subjects of great diversity. His year-round assignment schedule frequently finds himself in environments of extreme contrast, from tropical coral reefs to diving beneath polar ice.

While on assignment he has lived on the bottom of the sea, spent months aboard fishing boats. He’s traveled in everything from snowmobiles to canoes to the Goodyear Blimp to get the picture. During the last 30 years, he has spent more than 10,000 hours underwater.



Since 1998, he has been a contract photographer for National Geographic Magazine covering a range of subjects and stories.

In 2014, Skerry was named a National Geographic Photography Fellow. He has also worked on assignment for or had images featured in magazines such as People, Sports Illustrated, BBC Wildlife and Smithsonian, among others.

For more, visit Skerry's website https://www.brianskerry.com/.



Tickets are $25 for the general public, $15 for UCSB students and youths (18 and under). Valid student ID required.



For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

— Caitlin O’Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.