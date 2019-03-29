Oceano Man Suspected in Antique Shop Thefts

An Oceano man arrested this week is suspected of being a serial thief targeting antique shops, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Richard Martin Loots, 46, has been identified as the suspect in a March 23 burglary of the Vintage Antique Mall in the 200 block of Union Avenue in Old Town Orcutt.

“An investigation revealed that Loots was reportedly going to various antique shops throughout San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County and stealing items,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Friday.

When deputies found Loots, he reportedly had several suspected stolen objects, including various collector coins, jewelry (brooches, earrings, necklaces, pendants and watches), decorative boxes and other antique items, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies located Loots in the 1600 block of East Clark Avenue in Orcutt on Wednesday. He was arrested for an active post-release community supervision no-bail felony warrant out of San Luis Obispo County.

Loots also was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of tear gas.

He was being held without bail because of his San Luis Obispo County probation violations.

Anyone who has been the victim of thefts, especially related to antique malls and pawn shops, or who has information about the case, is asked to email Deputy Green at [email protected]. To submit an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or click here.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .