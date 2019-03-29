Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 29 , 2019, 8:21 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Oceano Man Suspected in Antique Shop Thefts

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 29, 2019 | 7:25 p.m.

An Oceano man arrested this week is suspected of being a serial thief targeting antique shops, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Richard Martin Loots, 46, has been identified as the suspect in a March 23 burglary of the Vintage Antique Mall in the 200 block of Union Avenue in Old Town Orcutt.

“An investigation revealed that Loots was reportedly going to various antique shops throughout San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County and stealing items,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Friday.

When deputies found Loots, he reportedly had several suspected stolen objects, including various collector coins, jewelry (brooches, earrings, necklaces, pendants and watches), decorative boxes and other antique items, Hoover said.

Richard Martin Loots
Richard Martin Loots

Sheriff’s deputies located Loots in the 1600 block of East Clark Avenue in Orcutt on Wednesday. He was arrested for an active post-release community supervision no-bail felony warrant out of San Luis Obispo County. 

Loots also was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of tear gas. 

He was being held without bail because of his San Luis Obispo County probation violations.

Anyone who has been the victim of thefts, especially related to antique malls and pawn shops, or who has information about the case, is asked to email Deputy Green at [email protected]. To submit an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or click here

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 