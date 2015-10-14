Octavio N. Valencia of Santa Barbara, 1926-2015

Posted on October 14, 2015 | 4:10 p.m.

Source: Patricia Perez

My father, Octavio N. Valencia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2015.

He was born on March 8, 1926, in Arispe, Sonora, Mexico.

He is now with his beloved wife, Esther Valencia, who previously past away on April 9, 2005.

He is survived by his sister, Edelia Varela, who lives in East Los Angeles; also his daughters, Maria Valencia, Lourdes (Patricia) Perez, Victoria and Stephanie Valencia, and his only son, Octavio Valencia, and wife, Adriana Valencia; grandchildren Dean Valencia, David Valencia, Erica Longley, Corinne Valencia, Veronica and Gabriel Perez, and Ethan and Evan Valencia; and many adoring nieces and nephews.

My father came to Santa Barbara, California, in 1954, and immediately began his 28-year career as first a dishwasher, then a baker's assistant to becoming the main cook at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

In September of 1961 he went back to Sonora Mexico to propose to my mom and were married in Navojoa, Sonora on June 2, 1962.

He then returned to Santa Barbara with her to her dismay. He wouldn't take no for an answer. He was a very hard working man and great provider.

He loved and was a great dancer.

He will be missed immensely not only for his great cooking but for his great kind heart.

We love you Dad with all our hearts.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.