October is Family History Month and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is celebrating with a month-long list of events and classes:

» Learn more about genealogy and DNA testing

» Learn how to use the best online genealogy programs

» Break through those brick walls in your family history research

» Bring your lunch for a casual Lunch-and-Learn suitable for beginners to advanced genealogists or spend a whole day of discovery at the beginning benealogy workshop

» Tour the Sahyun Genealogical Library at 316 Castillo Street

» Learn how to write and publish your research

For more information click here, or contact the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society at 805.884.9909 or [email protected]

Glenn Avolio represents the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.