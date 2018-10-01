Monday, October 1 , 2018, 11:50 am | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

October Obsreved as Dyslexia Awareness Month

By Cheri Rae | October 1, 2018 | 10:41 a.m.

Dyslexia, which affects 1 in 5, is a hereditary difference in the brain that has an effect on how an individual processes the written word. It also is characterized by a pattern of extraordinary strengths that often are overlooked, particularly in children in school.

For that reason, dyslexia advocates nationwide have established October as Dyslexia Awareness Month, which has been recognized in Santa Barbara for several years.

This year’s Santa Barbara events include:

» Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisor proclamation of Dyslexia Awareness Month, honoring longtime learning specialist Pam Boswell; 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, Board of Supervisors Hearing Room.

» The Book Den: First Thursday, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4. Showcasing exhibit of photographic work-in-progress: 1 in 5: The Face of Dyslexia in Santa Barbara and Beyond, a collaboration with photographer Monie de Wit. Photos on display through October.

The photo work was featured in the fall issue of Seasons Magazine https://sbseasons.com.

Book-signing of DyslexiaLand: A Field Guide for Parents of Children with Dyslexia by Cheri Rae.

» City of Santa Barbara proclamation for Dyslexia Awareness Month, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 16, at City Hall.

» TVSB: One-hour interview about dyslexia in Santa Barbara at https://vimeo.com/288821317.

For more information, contact Cheri Rae: [email protected]; www.DyslexiaLand.com.

— Cheri Rae.

 

