Odell Delivers Game Winner for San Marcos

Girls Soccer

Raynee Odell hit a 25-yard volley to score the only goal, lifting ninth-ranked San Marcos to a 1-0 win over Ventura in a Channel League girls soccer game on Tuesday.

The Cougars were trying to clear the ball, but Odell intercepted it and volleyed the ball over the goalkeeper’s head in the 56th minute.

“Raynee hit a great inside-foot volley,” said coach Edwin Portillo.

Ventura came close to tying the score in the last three minutes. The Cougars ripped a laser shot on goal but it hit the cross bar.

Portillo praised the play of goalkeeper Addie Furrer. “She made key saves all match long,” he said.

San Marcos improves to 10-2-2 and 4-1 in Channel League.

