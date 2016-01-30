O’Donnell’s Triple-Double Leads Laguna Blanca

Pierce O’Donnell recorded a triple-double, powering Laguna Blanca to an 86-49 victory over Garden Street Academy in Condor League boys basketball game.
O’Donnell, a standout multi-sport athlete at Laguna Blanca, scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out 15 assists.
Atty Roddick scored 22 points to lead the Owls in scoring and Nat Schulhof added 11 points. Both players made three 3-point baskets.
