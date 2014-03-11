Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:51 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Off-Duty Lompoc Patrol Officer Arrested for Alleged DUI

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 11, 2014 | 11:24 a.m.

An off-duty Lompoc police officer was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after a witness saw the officer's vehicle collide with a tree.

David Garcia, who is a patrol officer with the Lompoc Police Department, was arrested by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies.

Deputies determined there was probable cause to arrest Garcia for DUI, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, but charges have not yet been filed by the District Attorney's Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Oak Avenue in Lompoc at the request of the Lompoc Police Department, Hoover said.

"A Lompoc police officer was observing traffic when he witnessed a vehicle collide into a tree in the median of North H Street and then watched as the vehicle kept driving northbound," she said.

He pulled the vehicle over a few blocks away in the 100 block of West Oak Avenue, and identified the driver as a fellow Lompoc police officer, David Garcia, and determined he may be under the influence of alcohol.    

The responding officer requested the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a DUI investigation, who determined there was probable cause for DUI.

Garcia was arrested and then later cited and released to his wife’s care, Hoover said, and he was not booked into jail.
 
Lompoc Police Chief Larry Ralston had no comment about the incident or whether Garcia was still working for the department, but did confirm to Noozhawk that Garcia worked in the patrol division and had worked with the department for 13 years prior to the incident.

He said an internal investigation will be launched.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 