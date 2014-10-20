Off-Duty Lompoc Cop Accused of Domestic Violence

A Lompoc police detective is facing possible domestic-violence charges after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Matthew Lee Hill, 29, was taken into custody at midday on Sunday at a residence in Vandenberg Village, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Sheriff's deputies went to the home on a report of a domestic disturbance made by neighbors, Hoover said.

"Hill is a detective with the Lompoc Police Department, and was off-duty at the time of the incident," Hoover said. "As a result of their investigation, the deputies determined that domestic violence had occurred, and arrested Hill for assaulting his girlfriend during a fight inside the residence."

Hill was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, and was released after posting $25,000 bail, Hoover said.

Sgt. Chuck Strange, the department's public information officer, referred questions about the matter to Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh.

Walsh did not respond to requests for comment.

