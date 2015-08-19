Off-Ramp at Castillo Street Will Temporarily Close at End of August for Construction

Advice

The next phase of a project to improve roadway conditions on Castillo Street at the US Highway 101 undercrossing will include a closure of the southbound US Highway 101 off-ramp at Castillo Street for a four-week period beginning, Monday. Aug. 31.

This ramp closure will begin following the opening week of school at Santa Barbara City College. The southbound on-ramp to US Highway 101 from Castillo Street will re-open Monday, Aug. 31.

This project will include the installation of interlocking concrete pavers on Castillo Street and the on- and off-ramps to US Highway 101 which will improve the pavement where seeping groundwater has damaged the existing concrete pavement, resulting in potholes and a wet driving surface.

These pavers will allow the groundwater to drain while providing a smooth driving surface for motorists and bicyclists.

The contractor for this $873,000 project is Peterson Chase Construction of Irvine, Ca.

The project is expected to be completed in September. All businesses will remain open during this project.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the Caltrans District 5 toll free number at 805.568.858 or visit their website.

— Jim Shivers represents Caltrans District 5.