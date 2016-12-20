Offense Catches Fire for San Marcos in Two Soccer Wins

Boys Soccer

San Marcos roared back from a 2-0 halftime deficit, erupting for five goal in the second half for a 5-3 win over Bell Gardens in its opener at the South Torrance Holiday Classic boys soccer tournament on Tuesday.

The Royals carried their momentum into the second game, scoring four goals in the first half of a 4-2 win against El Segundo.

The two wins put the Royals into a quarterfinal match-up against Palos Verdes on Wednesday morning.

"The boys showed today that they can compete in these tournaments," San Marcos coach Daniel Torres said. "We're going to enjoy every game like we did today and compete like we have."

Tony Garcia, Camilo Gonzagui, Andrew Jacinto and Levi Sheffley scored for San Marcos in the win over Bell Gardens. In the second game, Garcia and Gonzagui each scored two goals.

