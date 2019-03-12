Pixel Tracker

Lacrosse

Offense Clicks for San Marcos Girls Lacrosse, 16-5

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 12, 2019 | 7:12 p.m.

San Marcos outshot La Reina 36-13 en route to a 16-5 girls lacrosse win at Warkentin Stadium on Tuesday.

Emma Beifuss , midfilder Click to view larger
Emma Beifuss of San Marcos eludes a La Reina defender during the Royals’ 16-5 win. (Courtesy photo)

Seniors Catherine McQueen and Demi Robitaille each scored four goals and McQueen added an assist. Scoring three goals and contributing an assist each were senior Emma Beiffus and junior Simone Stone.

A six-goal run to start the second half allowed San Marcos to pull away from the Regents. Before that they also scored the last two goals of the first half, making it an eight- goal run overall.

Sophomore goalie Shana Friedenberg made her debut on varsity and had four saves.  

“We’ve been close to some ranked teams the last two weeks but their push in the closing minutes of the first half and the start of the second half were the difference in those games,” said San Marcos coach Paul Ramsey. “We wanted to do just those things here ourselves in this game.”

San Marcos is 2-3 on the season

