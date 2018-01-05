Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:48 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Offense Clicks for Santa Barbara Girls Soccer in Loss at Oak Park

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 5, 2018 | 1:32 a.m.

The Santa Barbara High girls soccer team found its scoring touch, but the Dons came up short Thursday in a non-league game at Oak Park, falling 4-3.

Lauren Garnett and Amanda Donovan each had a goal and an assist, and Sofia Capeletti scored goals for the Dons, who fell behind 3-0 after the first 20 minutes.

"I can’t say enough about how proud I am of the girls tonight," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "They could have easily cashed it in after going down 3-0 but they showed what they are made of and played till the final whistle.  A coach can’t ask for more than that."

Donovan got the Dons on the board, finishing a one-time shot off a crossing ball from Garnett to make a 3-1 game.

Capeletti made it 3-2, taking through ball from Hayden Randolph, holding off two defenders and smashing a shot over the goalkeeper.

The inspired Dons pressured to get the equalizer, but Oak Park regrouped and went ahead 4-2 with 15 minutes left in the game.

Santa Barbara continued to battle and got its third goal when Donovan played a through ball to Garnett who placed her shot into the left corner of the goals.

Coach Wolf praised the play of sisters Sam and Brianna Lopez who split time in the goal.


 

