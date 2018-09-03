Monday, September 3 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Offense Clicks for Westmont in 4-0 Win Over La Sierra

By Westmont Sports Information | September 3, 2018 | 11:00 p.m.

Westmont Men’s Soccer (2-2-1) saw its offense firing on all cylinders on Monday against the Golden Eagles of La Sierra (1-2). Four different Warriors found the back of the net as Westmont won by a score of 4-0.

"I thought we came out really sharp and played pretty intelligently," Westmont coach Dave Wolf said. "In a game like that, where you have a lot of the ball, it’s easy to get into particular ruts. I thought we were good in terms of playing with variety and mixing up the game.”

Westmont outshot La Sierra 20 to one on the day. No shot came with as much steam as Panchito Castro’s in the 27th minute. Castro had just subbed into the game as KC Smith served a ball into the box. A La Sierra defender attempted to head the ball out of trouble but the ball took one bounce towards Castro. 

Castro hit a one-timer off the outside of his right foot from just outside the 18-yard box. The ball bolted straight to the top left corner and nestled itself in the back of the net to give Westmont the lead.

“That was his first touch of the game," Wolf said. "He came on and the ball bounced to him and he let one rip. Goals change games, but I think goals like that – they can lift spirits. Once that went in, you could see that surge through the whole group,” noted Wolf.

Westmont added another first-half goal in the 32nd minute. Jeremiah Anderson flicked the ball in from the left side to Gabe McEwen. McEwen controlled the ball with his chest then fired a shot with his left past the keeper for his second goal in as many games.

In the 68th minute, Jonathan Romero played McEwen who one-touched it to Lucky Puengrod. Puengrod took two quick touches and softly touched the ball across the goal where it rolled to the right corner of the goal.

The Warriors finished their scoring in the 77th minute. Romero flicked a chip pass to a wide-open Anderson on the right side. Anderson finished the ball with his right to give Westmont the 4-0 advantage.

Wolf added, “The best thing about today was that we had the opportunity to get out in front and play with a lead. We really haven’t played with the lead at all this year.”

