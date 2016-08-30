Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:04 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 
Offense Clicks, SBCC Earns First Soccer Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | August 30, 2016 | 5:11 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College notched its first goals and first victory on Tuesday in a 3-0 men’s soccer triumph over L.A. Harbor. The game was played at L.A. Southwest College due to renovation of the Seahawks’ field.

Kevin Kwizera opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a powerful header on a corner kick from Matthew Wilkinson. The Vaqueros (1-1) outshot the Seahawks 10-5 in the first half and led 1-0.

Callum Challinor, one of six returning sophomores, made it 2-0 in the 60th minute when he scored a diving header on another CK from Wilkinson.

In the 70th minute, Victor Chavez made a pretty pass to Carlos Espinoza, who bent the ball into the bottom right corner. Five minutes later, Jessie Jimenez drilled a 25-yard shot that sailed just past the post.

"We changed our lineup a little today and we competed very well," said coach John Sisterson. "This was the first game for Matt and Kevin and it was great to see them get a couple of assists and a goal. Jimenez turned in his second straight strong game."
Shane Pitcock, a 6-4 sophomore goalie from Oakland, recorded three saves in his first college shutout. The Vaqueros won the shot battle 19-10 (9-3 on-goal) and dominated the corner kicks, 8-1.

The Vaqueros open a four-game homestand on Tuesday when they host Taft at 2 p.m. in the second half of a doubleheader with the women's team (SBCC vs. Taft at noon).

