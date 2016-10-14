Offense Comes Together for Carpinteria in 40-24 Victory

Football

The offense clicked for Carpinteria and the result was a 40-24 non-league football victory over visiting Trinity Classical of Valencia on Friday night at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore Vance Keiser ran the Warriors' option attack with confidence, directing it to five rushing touchdowns.

Mike Garibay had a big night running the football, rushing 12 times for 123 yards and two scores, including a 53-yard run in the fourth quarter that sealed the win. Keiser also ran for a pair of touchdowns and gained 75 yards on 12 carries. Jacob Garside picked up 66 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown.

The Warriors (2-5) rolled up 309 yards on the ground.

Trinity Classical scored three touchdowns on passes from quarterback Tyler Lee and had kickoff return for a score by Caden Crup.

