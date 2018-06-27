Offense Still a Work in Progress for SBCC Baseball

Baseball

Saddleback limited SBCC to one run in each game on Saturday and swept a baseball doubleheader, 7-1 and 9-1, at Doug Fritz Field in Mission Viejo.

The Gauchos stayed perfect at 5-0 while the Vaqueros fell to 0-4. SBCC has been outscored 27-6 in four games and has only scored in three of 36 innings.

Adam Gordon broke open a 3-1 game in the opener with a two-out, pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the sixth off SBCC starter Davis Messer. Ian Clark replaced Messer on the next batter and pitching shutout ball for the last 2 1/3 innings.

Left fielder Connor Clark went 2-3 in the first game for the Vaqueros and 2-4 in the second with an RBI double in the fifth that cut the deficit to 2-1. The Vaqueros were down 3-1 in the middle of the sixth in the opener and 4-2 after six in the nightcap.

“The scores don’t indicate how close these games were,” said SBCC coach Jeff Walker. “We got good pitching from Davis Messer, Ian Clark and Steven Ledesma. Saddleback is a good team and this was a good learning experience for us. A couple pitches here and a couple of two-out hits there and things could have been different.”

The Vaqueros were outhit 9-7 in the first game and 11-5 in the second. The Gauchos had four doubles and four triples in Game 2. Shortstop Luke Jarvis led the charge in the second game, going 3-4 with two RBIs and three stolen bases.

Cameron Aufderheide limited the Vaqueros to one run (unearned) on five hits in the first five innings of the opener. Six Gaucho hurlers combined on a five-hitter in the nightcap with 11 strikeouts and three walks.

SBCC will host Sequoias in a three-game series, starting Thursday at 2 p.m.