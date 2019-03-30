Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 30 , 2019, 11:32 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Offer Up Ideas for Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Projects

By Rhonda Garietz for city of Santa Maria | March 30, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is in the process of applying for Proposition 68 state grant funding to develop several projects in the city, including a Santa Maria Sports Complex and the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center.

Community members, field sports teams, cultural organizations, agricultural historians, and recreation and parks enthusiasts are invited to provide their thoughts on the projects.

The first meeting seeking recommendations for the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell.

A second meeting looking for suggestions on the Santa Maria Sports Complex will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, also at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center.

Community feedback is a vital component of the grant application process and will ensure the city’s grant application remains competitive.
 
Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Rhonda Garietz for city of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 