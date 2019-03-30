Offer Up Ideas for Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Projects

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is in the process of applying for Proposition 68 state grant funding to develop several projects in the city, including a Santa Maria Sports Complex and the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center.

Community members, field sports teams, cultural organizations, agricultural historians, and recreation and parks enthusiasts are invited to provide their thoughts on the projects.

The first meeting seeking recommendations for the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell.

A second meeting looking for suggestions on the Santa Maria Sports Complex will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, also at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center.

Community feedback is a vital component of the grant application process and will ensure the city’s grant application remains competitive.



Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Rhonda Garietz for city of Santa Maria.