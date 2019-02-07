Vehicle Crashes into Santa Maria Motel Building

No injuries were reported, but the office had substantial damage from the crash, according to authorities

A vehicle crashed into the office of a small hotel Thursday evening in Santa Maria.

Just before 6 p.m., Santa Maria police officers and firefighters along with an American Medical Response ambulance crew were dispatched to the incident in the 1800 block of South Broadway.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles with one ending up in the office of the Colonial Motel, authorities said.

No one was injured in the crash and the drivers remained at the scene, police said.

The office area of the motel appeared to have substantial damage from the crash.

Traffic was backed up in the area while crews investigated the incident.

