Officer Shoots, Kills Knife-Wielding Man in Santa Barbara

Police say the suspect failed to comply with orders to drop the weapon

A police officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man on a downtown street late Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The officer encountered the man, who was walking near the intersection of Victoria and De la Vina streets, shortly before midnight, carrying a large, fixed-blade knife, Sgt. Dan McGrew said.

"The suspect advanced on the officer while brandishing the knife, and failed to comply with orders to drop the weapon," McGrew said.

The officer, whose name was not released, then shot the suspect, killing him, McGrew said.

The officer was not injured.

Streets remained shut down Monday morning for a two-block radius around the shooting scene, as officers continued their investigation.

Check back for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.