Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Officer Alexis Dougherty Joins UCSB Police Department

By UCSB Police Department | June 6, 2014 | 1:16 p.m.

The UCSB Police Department is pleased to officially welcome Officer Alexis Dougherty to its ranks.

On Thursday, Dougherty, along with 28 other recruits, graduated from the Allan Hancock Police Academy.

In front of a packed house at Calvary Chapel in Santa Maria, family and friends gathered to support and celebrate the recruits' achievements.

Many of the graduating class will be working as officers and deputies throughout the Central Coast.

Dougherty received more than 850 hours of basic law enforcement training, including criminal law, report writing, rigorous physical training, scenarios, firearms and emergency vehicle operation, to name a few. Over the 21 weeks of training, Dougherty and her classmates trained at Allan Hancock College's new Public Safety Training Facility located on the Lompoc campus.

Prior to attending the police academy, Dougherty graduated from UCSB. She also worked as a student employee at the UCSB Police Department in the capacity of a community service officer and later as a public safety dispatcher. She will undergo an additional 16 weeks of field training with experienced officers prior to patrolling as a solo officer.

Dougherty was sworn in by Chief Dustin Olson prior to the graduation ceremony in front of family, friends and other department members.

Her first official day of work will be Sunday.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 