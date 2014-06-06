Officer Alexis Dougherty Joins UCSB Police Department

Advice

The UCSB Police Department is pleased to officially welcome Officer Alexis Dougherty to its ranks.

On Thursday, Dougherty, along with 28 other recruits, graduated from the Allan Hancock Police Academy.

In front of a packed house at Calvary Chapel in Santa Maria, family and friends gathered to support and celebrate the recruits' achievements.

Many of the graduating class will be working as officers and deputies throughout the Central Coast.

Dougherty received more than 850 hours of basic law enforcement training, including criminal law, report writing, rigorous physical training, scenarios, firearms and emergency vehicle operation, to name a few. Over the 21 weeks of training, Dougherty and her classmates trained at Allan Hancock College's new Public Safety Training Facility located on the Lompoc campus.

Prior to attending the police academy, Dougherty graduated from UCSB. She also worked as a student employee at the UCSB Police Department in the capacity of a community service officer and later as a public safety dispatcher. She will undergo an additional 16 weeks of field training with experienced officers prior to patrolling as a solo officer.

Dougherty was sworn in by Chief Dustin Olson prior to the graduation ceremony in front of family, friends and other department members.

Her first official day of work will be Sunday.