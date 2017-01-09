Former Officer Allegedly Assaulted During ‘Deltopia’ Awaits Jury Trial on DUI Charges

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a former UC Santa Barbara police officer charged with driving under the influence in 2015.

Antonio “Tony” Magaña appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, according to Deputy District Attorney Jillian Ostrove.

“We are currently picking a jury,” Ostrove said.

Magaña is represented by Santa Barbara attorney Darryl Genis in the case before Judge John McGregor.

Magaña, who has pleaded not guilty, faces two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and for driving with a blood alcohol level of higher than 0.08, on July 3, 2015.

He failed to submit to a chemical test.

The case is expected to continue throughout most of this week, Ostrove said.

Magaña, who not longer works for the UCSB agency, is also the alleged victim and officer involved in another ongoing criminal case.

A resolution awaits for the Los Angeles man accused of swinging a backpack full of liquor bottles into the police officer’s face during Isla Vista’s Deltopia spring-break riot in 2014.

Desmond Edwards — who was 17 at the time of the alleged crime and is now 19 — faces adult felony charges of assault, resisting arrest and causing great bodily injury.

Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod, who is prosecuting the Deltopia case, filed a "Pitchess motion," which would allow a judge to view Magaña’s personnel file.

Weichbrod opposed the motion from Edwards’ attorney, who wanted to urge the court to disclose evidence related to Magaña’s DUI charge.

“We were made aware there may be material within the personnel file about an officer in this case — which could affect his credibility and testimony,” Weichbrod said. “We want to know the credibility of a key officer who could potentially testify at trail, before we go forward with a trial.”

The alcohol-fueled violence at Deltopia took place on April 5, 2014, and the tentative trial date of March 24, 2015, was vacated.

The Pitchess motion was filed in April 2016.

“The reason it took long was because there was an administrative process that was going on in terms of his employment, his personnel file wasn’t finalized — something was pending and we (the defense) don’t know what it is,” Weichbrod said. “That needed to finish before the court looked into the personnel file.”

Weichbrod said the defense was willing to waive time.

He said the court determined information will be released under a protective order, adding that he is “waiting for the release of that information.”

“It’s information that needed to be vetted and made aware of before a trial was to take place,” Weichbrod said.

Released information found during the Pitchess motion may move forward with a settlement for Edwards’ case or a trial.

Weichbrod said Magaña’s DUI conviction is separate.

“It’s independent and doesn’t make a difference in terms of the People v. Edwards case,” Weichbrod said.

More information will be available after a settlement conference on Jan. 31, Weichbrod said.

When the Sheriff’s Department’s Isla Vista Foot Patrol and UCSB Police members chased after suspects involved in a fight, Edwards allegedly ran down the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista and threw his backpack — which contained a large glass liquor bottle — into Magaña’s face.

Magaña was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a concussion, and received 30 stitches above his right eyebrow, according to authorities.

Authorities say Edwards’ incident triggered a night of rioting that followed.

Nearly 25,000 young people were on the streets of the 2014 unsanctioned Isla Vista street party.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.