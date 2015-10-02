Police Officer Helps Woman Deliver Baby in Santa Maria

Advice

A Santa Maria police officer made a surprise delivery Friday afternoon.

Officer Cole Whitney was sent at 4:40 p.m. to check on a report that a woman had urinated on herself at a business at the intersection of Fesler Street and McClelland Avenue.

Upon arriving, the officer discovered the woman was pregnant. Her water had broken, she was in labor and was about to give birth.

The officer delivered the baby girl and comforted both the mother and child until the arrival of medical personnel.

The mother and girl are doing well, according to police, who did not release any additional details.

