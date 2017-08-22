Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Amber Alert Canceled After 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

Suspect in Santa Maria homicide and abduction, Konstantin Morozov, 48, killed in officer-involved shooting in Encino

A Jeep Cherokee sought through an Amber Alert in connection with a Santa Maria homicide and child abduction was located Tuesday in Santa Barbara. On Tuesday night, the missing boy, 9-year-old Daniel Morozov, was found safe. Click to view larger
A Jeep Cherokee sought through an Amber Alert in connection with a Santa Maria homicide and child abduction was located Tuesday in Santa Barbara. On Tuesday night, the missing boy, 9-year-old Daniel Morozov, was found safe.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:09 p.m. | August 22, 2017 | 8:24 p.m.
Daniel Morozov was found safe Tuesday night. Click to view larger
Daniel Morozov was found safe Tuesday night.

A Santa Maria boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert connected to a homicide investigation has been found safe and his abductor has died, authorities announced Tuesday night.

The ordeal ended with an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in the San Fernando Valley related to the search for the suspect in the Santa Maria killing and the boy he abducted.

At about 8:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol tweeted that an Amber Alert for the suspect, 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov, and 9-year-old Daniel Morozov had been canceled and the boy had been located and was safe.

About 90 minutes earlier, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department shot and critically wounded Konstantin Morozov on the 5500 block of Lindley Avenue in Encino, according to Officer Mike Lopez.

"The suspect exited a home along with the 9-year-old boy, and that's when an officer-involved shooting occurred," Lopez said.

Members of the LAPD and FBI were conducting surveillance on the residence in hopes of finding the missing man and child.

The suspect was taken into custody immediately and transported to a local hospital where he later died, Lopez said, adding that no officers were injured.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, Lopez added.

“I can tell you the child is safe and the investigation is continuing,” Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen told Noozhawk.

Konstantin Morozov was shot dead Tuesday night by LAPD officers. Click to view larger
Konstantin Morozov was shot dead Tuesday night by LAPD officers.

The boy is in protective custody with the Department of Family and Children Services in the Los Angeles County area, Lopez said.

On Monday night, a woman was shot to death in Santa Maria, and the Amber Alert was issued for a missing child and suspect, in what appears to be a case of domestic violence.

The woman — whose name has not been released by authorities but has been shared widely on social media as the child's mother, Natalia Morozova — was killed on the 200 block of North College Drive at about 8:45 p.m., according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Authorities issued the Amber Alert a few hours later for Daniel, who was last seen in Santa Maria, and the abduction suspect, identified as 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov, the boy's father. The initial alert said the man was driving a blue Volkswagen hatchback, but that empty vehicle was found in Santa Maria, police said Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, a black Jeep Cherokee associated with Konstantin Morozov was located in a Santa Barbara neighborhood, but neither he nor the boy was located at that time.

A witness told Noozhawk that he saw a man exit the Jeep at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and get into an older, light-colored sedan.

On Tuesday night, a special memorial for the slain mother and missing boy occurred at the Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Orcutt. A representative asked reporters to respect church officials' request for no media coverage from inside the service. 

Daniel is enrolled as a student at Pine Grove Elementary School, Orcutt Union School District officials said Tuesday.

“Due to the Amber Alerts and to ensure staff and student safety we had district office staff, psychologists, and counselors available at the school this morning,” Superintendent Deborah Blow said Tuesday. “We also requested a police presence in the area.”

The school will provide the support for the remainder of the week, she said.

“We will continue to make available whatever support is necessary to keep our students and staff safe,” Blow added.

With the young boy at risk, Santa Maria police worked with multiple agencies to pinpoint the location of the suspect and child, Hansen said, describing the investigation as monumental.

“It was a really wonderful collaboration between a number of agencies, and the child is safe,” Hansen added.

The chief only took over the helm of the agency this summer, but has 40 years in law enforcement and recognized this could have ended differently.

“I’m very relieved that this child is safe and we’re proud of the effort put forth by our folks," Hansen said. 

