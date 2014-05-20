Officers, Deputies Scour Isla Vista, UCSB for Suspect

Isla Vista School placed on lockdown during search of West Campus area

Law enforcement officers conducted an extensive search Tuesday for a suspect who ran away from UCSB police, but were unable to locate the man.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies and UCSB police officers scoured the area around western Isla Vista and UCSB's West Campus, according to UCSB police Sgt. Rob Romero.

The incident began at about 9 a.m. with a report of a possible gunshot fired in the area of the West Campus Stables, Romero said.

Responding UCSB officers located a possible suspect, who fled into the bushes, Romero said.

Due to the proximity of faculty housing, Isla Vista School and the Orfalea Family Children's Center, the decision was made to establish a police perimeter in the area, Romero said.

A county helicopter was called in to assist with the search, as were sheriff's K-9 units.

The suspect was described as white, 17 or 18 years old, 5-foot-8, 140-150 pounds, wearing a black beanie, white shirt, and dark shorts.

During the search, conducted from the ground and the air, Isla Vista Elementary School was locked down.

However, the lockdown was lifted shortly after 11 a.m. after the search was called off.

No evidence of a gunshot was found during the search, Romero said, and the suspect did not appear to be holding a weapon when he was seen.

He added that it was not clear whether the suspect and the report of a gunshot were related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.