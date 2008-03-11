Officers Mourn Loss of Police Dog

{mosimage}
The Santa Barbara Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own — a 4½-year-old German shepherd named Ignaz, a member of SBPD’s K-9 unit.
Police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said Tuesday that Ignaz suffered a condition called mesenteric torsion, which took the dog’s life Sunday.
Ignaz distinguished himself during the investigation of the Goleta post office shootings in 2006, as well as for more than 150 narcotic finds and 44 suspect apprehensions. Ignaz, along with his handler, Officer Michael Claytor, were often seen conducting demonstrations at schools and other community organizations.