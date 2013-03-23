Officers Save Woman Who Jumped from Goleta Pier

Two local law-enforcement officers are being credited with the late-night rescue of a distraught woman who jumped off the Goleta Beach Pier earlier this week.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“She ran into trouble, called out for help, and a couple taking a walk on the beach heard her and called 9-1-1,” Hoover said.

She said UC Santa Barbara police officers and sheriff’s deputies responded, and after searching in the darkness, found the woman bobbing in the water, some 200 feet from shore.

Sheriff’s Deputy Julio Gutierrez and UCSB Cpl. Kevin Kilgore “decided it was an urgent situation and they could not wait” for other help to arrive, Hoover said.

After removing their weapons and other equipment and some of their clothing, Gutierrez and Kilgore went into the water and brought the woman to shore.

“She was unresponsive when they pulled her out,” Hoover said. “They began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.”

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.