Friday, May 4 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Officers Say Stabbing Gang-Related

Santa Barbara Police officers are investigating the stabbing of a man last night. They are calling the incident a gang-related one.

By Cliff Redding, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 12, 2008 | 6:41 a.m.

Last night at approximately 9:08, Santa Barbara Police officers responded to Brisas Del Mar Motel, 223 Castillo St., where a stabbing victim had made his way into the lobby of the motel.

Officers found an injured Michael Castaneda, 28, there.

 

 

Witnesses at the motel told the officers that Castaneda and two others had come into the lobby area earlier and hid for approximately 30 seconds.  They left and approximately five minutes later, Castaneda returned alone having been stabbed, and, according to witness accounts, almost lost consciousness.

Castaneda told police officers he had been attacked by five to six individuals.

Officers followed a blood trail that led them to the 300 block of W. Yanonali Street.

Castaneda was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and treated for serious injuries but not believed to be life-threatening.  A nursing supervisor at the hospital confirmed that Castaneda underwent surgery for his injuries.

The incident is being investigated as gang-related, according to the police.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 