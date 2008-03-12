Officers Say Stabbing Gang-Related

Santa Barbara Police officers are investigating the stabbing of a man last night. They are calling the incident a gang-related one.

Last night at approximately 9:08, Santa Barbara Police officers responded to Brisas Del Mar Motel, 223 Castillo St., where a stabbing victim had made his way into the lobby of the motel.

Officers found an injured Michael Castaneda, 28, there.

Witnesses at the motel told the officers that Castaneda and two others had come into the lobby area earlier and hid for approximately 30 seconds. They left and approximately five minutes later, Castaneda returned alone having been stabbed, and, according to witness accounts, almost lost consciousness.

Castaneda told police officers he had been attacked by five to six individuals.

Officers followed a blood trail that led them to the 300 block of W. Yanonali Street.

Castaneda was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and treated for serious injuries but not believed to be life-threatening. A nursing supervisor at the hospital confirmed that Castaneda underwent surgery for his injuries.

The incident is being investigated as gang-related, according to the police.