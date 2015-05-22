As Effects on Wildlife Mount, Officials Can’t Say How Long Refugio Oil Spill Cleanup Will Take

An injured sea lion pup is among the animals rescued after an estimated 21,000 gallons of crude flow into the ocean from a ruptured pipeline

Three days after thousands of gallons of oil poured onto the shoreline and into the ocean at Refugio State Beach west of Goleta, officials on Friday were unable to say when the cleanup might be finished.

"How long it will take is a really hard question to answer," U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jennifer Williams, incident commander, said in response to a question at a press briefing Friday afternoon.

The spill began late Tuesday morning, when a 24-inch crude-oil pipeline owned by Plains All American Pipeline ruptured across Highway 101 from Refugio State Beach, sending an estimated 21,000 gallons of oil down through a culvert and into the picturesque park's cove.

Company officials say as much as 105,000 gallons of oil may have been spilled.

In a bit of good news, officials on Friday seemed to downplay the possibility that beaches down the coast in Goleta and Santa Barbara would be affected by the spill.

Jordan Stout with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said survey flights conducted Friday showed the footprint of the spill had extended to the south and to the east. But he noted that wind would be the primary factor in the spill's movement over the next few days, and forecasts called for it to blow from the south and southwest.

That would reduce the chances of significant amounts of oil hitting the shores of Goleta and Santa Barbara.

"And I'd be really surprised if oil would make its way to the Channel Islands," Stout said.

The City of Goleta has declared a state of emergency, and warned that the spill could reach its shores in the coming days.

Meanwhile, as cleanup efforts continued around the clock, the impacts on marine life became more evident, including the discovery Friday afternoon of an oil-stricken sea lion pup on Sands Beach near UCSB's West Campus.

Officials reported that six oil-soaked brown pelicans have been taken to a rehabilitation facility in San Pedro, and another three have been found dead.

The tally for marine mammals was three sea lions — including the one found at Sands Beach — and one elephant seal. They were captured and taken to a facility in San Diego.

A dead common dolphin also was found, but it was not clear whether that was related to the spill, officials said.

Freelance reporter Melinda Burns told Noozhawk that the sea lion pup hauled itself out of the water and onto the sand, and appeared to be trying to rid itself of the oil.

"Then it collapsed on the sand, shivering," Burns said. "A crew of three spill workers put the pup in a portable cage and took it away."

Dozens of dead fish and invertebrates also have been found.

Officials told reporters that crews were seeing diminishing returns from efforts to use boats, booms and skimmers to get oil out of the ocean, suggesting that the focus of the cleanup work soon will shift to the land.

"The harder part will be onshore," Williams said. "That could take weeks or months."

The cause of the pipeline break has not yet been determined, and a Plains All American spokesman said it likely would be another couple days before the damaged section is unearthed and removed for examination.

On a less positive note, the two state parks most affected by the spill — Refugio and El Capitan state beaches — will see their campgrounds and day-use areas remain closed to the public until at least June 4, said Eric Hjelstrom, State Parks superintendent for the Santa Barbara area.

Officials provided the following phone numbers to the public:

» To report oiled wildlife: 877.823.6926

» Volunteer information: 800.228.4544

» To file damage claims: 866.753.3619

