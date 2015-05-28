Officials Extend Oil Spill Closures for Refugio, El Capitan State Parks

Popular coastal campgrounds, beaches and day-use areas won't reopen before June 18 as the cleanup continues

There was more bad news Thursday for people hoping to spend time at Refugio and El Capitan state beaches on the Santa Barbara County coast.

At the daily press conference providing updates on the Refugio oil spill, which sent thousands of gallons of crude oil onto the shore and into the ocean on May 19, officials said the parks' campgrounds and day-use areas would remain closed until at least June 18.

The previous estimate for reopening was June 4.

"That date is not set in stone," said Eric Hjelstrom, the State Parks superintendent for the two coastal parks shut down by the spill. "State Parks will reopen the parks as soon as we possibly can."

Clean-up efforts continued at full pace Thursday, with workers removing oil from the shores of Refugio State Beach and the adjacent bluffs, as well as the culvert that funneled an estimated 21,000 gallons of oil downhill from a break in a Plains All American Pipeline pipeline on the north side of Highway 101.

Two oil-skimmer vessels continued to operate offshore, Plains officials said Thursday, but little oil has been recovered over the last few days.

The two state parks were shut down almost immediately after the spill, and Refugio in particular has served as the operations hub for the clean-up efforts.

Dozens of steel bins full of oil-soaked material are scattered around the campground, along with vehicles and equipment used by the clean-up crews.

"We can't really reopen the parks until that goes away," Hjelstrom said.

Normally both campgrounds are full at this time of year, but reservations have been canceled for all sites through June 18, Hjelstrom said.

The closures were an especially sad blow for this past Memorial Day weekend, Hjelstrom said, noting that visiting the parks is a tradition for many people.

Refugio has 80 regular campsites and three group areas, while El Capitan has 140 sites and five group areas.

Campers pay $35 to $40 per night for a regular site, and day-use fees are $10 per vehicle.

That means State Parks is losing as much as $8,000 a day in camp fees alone, money that the department expects to recover eventually through a damages claim with Plains All American.

Moreover, on the busiest days, some 2,000 people flock to the day-use areas, Hjelstrom said, losses that would added to the tally.

State Parks personnel continue to staff the parks, Hjelstrom said, and hope to have them reopened quickly once they get the go-ahead from federal officials overseeing the spill response.

"It won't necessarily be 24 hours, but we don't expect it will take long," he said.

The section of pipe where the rupture occurred was finally removed on Thursday, according to Rick McMichael, senior director of operations for Plains All American.

The 50-foot length of pipe was cut in half after removal and wrapped for shipment to a metallurgy lab.

McMichael said Plains officials could not comment on anything they saw or any conclusions they might have drawn after seeing the damaged pipe section.

The remaining oil-soaked soil will be removed, and a new section of pipe will be installed, McMichael said.

The pipeline, which carries crude for ExxonMobil and Venoco from Las Flores Canyon to Gaviota, will remain shut down indefinitely while the investigation continues.

Officials were asked at the press briefing about the spread of oil to other locations, including the discovery of oil on beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Jordan Stout with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said investigators were still trying to determine the source of the oil on the beaches to the east and south of the spill, but acknowledged it was possible for oil from Santa Barbara County to travel that far.

The latest tally of oil-affected wildlife was 39 live birds found, of which 18 have died, since the beginning of the response. In addition,22 mammals have been found affected by oil and 10 have died.

Nearly 1,200 people were still assigned to the incident as of Thursday evening, officials said.

The following spill-related phone numbers and websites are still active:

» To report oiled wildlife: 877.823.6926

» Volunteer information: 800.228.4544

» Volunteers interested in signing up for cleanup operations are required to visit https://calspillwatch.dfg.ca.gov/Spill-Archive/Refugio-Incident/Volunteer

» Claims number: 866.753.3619

» For more information: www.refugioresponse.com.

