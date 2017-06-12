Girls Volleyball
Officials for High School Volleyball Needed
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 12, 2017 | 2:20 a.m.
The Channel Coast Volleyball Officials Association is seeking individuals interested in officiating high school volleyball for the 2017 girls’ season in the fall.
An informational meeting that will go over the requirements, expectations, training, fees and earnings will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m., at the Sunset Country Club ballroom in Thousands Oaks (4155 Erbes Road).
The CCVOA officiates high schools matches on the South Coast and in Ventura County.
For additional information, check the web site channelcoastofficials.org or call (805) 218-7124.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.