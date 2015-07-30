Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Search Continues for Source of Oil Slick Off Goleta Beach

U.S. Coast Guard responds with flyovers of the sheen, which was reportedly three miles long and a half-mile wide

Warning signs have been posted at Goleta Beach County Park after the sighting of an oil slick offshore.
Warning signs have been posted at Goleta Beach County Park after the sighting of an oil slick offshore.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 30, 2015 | 8:49 p.m.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm whether a miles-long oil sheen spotted off of Goleta Beach on Wednesday was a result of a natural oil seep or from petroleum operations, past or present, in the area.

Santa Barbara County fire crews were dispatched to Goleta Beach shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, responding to a smell of gas in the area and after two kayakers reported encountering the slick about 1,000 feet offshore from Goleta Pier

As Wednesday unfolded, conflicting reports emerged from public agencies, with the seep first being stated that its cause was unknown, and then later it was stated that the seep was likely natural.

The U.S. Coast Guard still doesn't have a definitive answer, stating that there is no new information and that testing is still being conducted on the oil's origin.

After a Coast Guard helicopter flew over the area Wednesday, officials stated that the slick or sheen was about three miles long and half a mile wide.

More survey flights took place on Thursday by the agency.

Some sheen on Wednesday was noted in the area of Platform Holly, where other natural seeps are active, and Venoco, Inc. officials stated that no incidents had taken place at the platform.

Locals who walk the beaches, especially in the Goleta area, are familiar with the tar and oil that can coat bare feet and shoes after a day in the sun.  

When asked whether what was seen Wednesday can be characterized as normal for the seeps, experts said it's difficult to say.

This map shows some the location of the seeps off of Coal Oil Point in relation to the shoreline and Venoco's Platform Holly. (Courtesy photo)

Jordan Clark, a professor of Earth Sciences at UCSB who has studied local seeps extensively, said that the seeps are "notoriously hard to characterize."

There is evidence that local seep fields "have little burps every once in a while," he said.

Tide has an effect on seepage — low tide means a reduced water pressure with higher seepage and high tide the opposite effect, he said.

Oil production in the area can also have an effect.

"The result of production of oil from Platform Holly is a reduction in oil seepage from the Coal Oil Point Reserve," Clark said.

As for Wednesday's sheen, "I personally think it was some fisherman who spilled some oil or additive, or it was a burp of the seep," he said.

Clark estimated that the seep's output on Wednesday — based on the size estimated by the Coast Guard — would be close to 2,400 gallons.

"You often will see slicks out there," he said, adding that an estimated 100 barrels, or 4,200 gallons, leak out of seeps near Coal Oil Point each day.

"If it is a burp, approximately half a day's worth of oil came out at once," he said of the slick offshore of Goleta Beach.   

"These fields just do whatever they do. Normal is such a hard thing to characterize." 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 