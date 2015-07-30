Search Continues for Source of Oil Slick Off Goleta Beach

Advice

U.S. Coast Guard responds with flyovers of the sheen, which was reportedly three miles long and a half-mile wide

Authorities have yet to officially confirm whether a miles-long oil sheen spotted off of Goleta Beach on Wednesday was a result of a natural oil seep or from petroleum operations, past or present, in the area.

Santa Barbara County fire crews were dispatched to Goleta Beach shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, responding to a smell of gas in the area and after two kayakers reported encountering the slick about 1,000 feet offshore from Goleta Pier.

As Wednesday unfolded, conflicting reports emerged from public agencies, with the seep first being stated that its cause was unknown, and then later it was stated that the seep was likely natural.

The U.S. Coast Guard still doesn't have a definitive answer, stating that there is no new information and that testing is still being conducted on the oil's origin.

After a Coast Guard helicopter flew over the area Wednesday, officials stated that the slick or sheen was about three miles long and half a mile wide.

More survey flights took place on Thursday by the agency.

Some sheen on Wednesday was noted in the area of Platform Holly, where other natural seeps are active, and Venoco, Inc. officials stated that no incidents had taken place at the platform.

Locals who walk the beaches, especially in the Goleta area, are familiar with the tar and oil that can coat bare feet and shoes after a day in the sun.

When asked whether what was seen Wednesday can be characterized as normal for the seeps, experts said it's difficult to say.

Jordan Clark, a professor of Earth Sciences at UCSB who has studied local seeps extensively, said that the seeps are "notoriously hard to characterize."

There is evidence that local seep fields "have little burps every once in a while," he said.

Tide has an effect on seepage — low tide means a reduced water pressure with higher seepage and high tide the opposite effect, he said.

Oil production in the area can also have an effect.

"The result of production of oil from Platform Holly is a reduction in oil seepage from the Coal Oil Point Reserve," Clark said.

As for Wednesday's sheen, "I personally think it was some fisherman who spilled some oil or additive, or it was a burp of the seep," he said.

Clark estimated that the seep's output on Wednesday — based on the size estimated by the Coast Guard — would be close to 2,400 gallons.

"You often will see slicks out there," he said, adding that an estimated 100 barrels, or 4,200 gallons, leak out of seeps near Coal Oil Point each day.

"If it is a burp, approximately half a day's worth of oil came out at once," he said of the slick offshore of Goleta Beach.

"These fields just do whatever they do. Normal is such a hard thing to characterize."

