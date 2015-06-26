County Fire Unveils New Smartphone App Designed to Help Save Lives During Cardiac Arrest

PulsePoint, free and now available throughout Santa Barbara County, alerts registered users trained in CPR of an emergency within 1,000 feet

Santa Barbara County Fire and emergency personnel have unveiled a smartphone app they hope will save lives during a cardiac arrest, of which 250 people suffer each year in the county.

On Thursday, they gathered to talk with reporters about PulsePoint, a mobile app that is now available throughout Santa Barbara County and is free for both Android and iPhones. The app is aimed at citizens and off-duty professionals trained in CPR and alerts registered users when someone within 1,000 feet has a cardiac arrest.

Users are then given CPR instructions as well as the location of the nearest automated external defibrillator, or AED, and instructions on how to use the device to restart the victim's heart.

"I have no doubt in my mind it's going to save lives," Fire Chief Eric Peterson said.

Administering CPR in the minutes before first responders arrive more than doubles that person's chance of survival.

Capt. Josh Cazier is one of the department's paramedics and has been key in spearheading the project and said it's key to keep the blood of a person who has suffered cardiac arrest circulating to their heart, lungs and brain before first responders can arrive.

When that happens, people can make a full recovery and not have any lasting issues like brain damage.

"These people are coming out with little to no deficits," Cazier said.

With the PulsePoint app, after someone calls 9-1-1 to report a cardiac arrest, dispatch will activate an alert that goes out at the same time first responders are alerted.

​"The goal is that people will respond and start compressions," Cazier said.

About three years ago, the department made a shift to educate people in "hands-only" CPR, which eliminates the mouth-to-mouth technique that was previously taught along with chest compressions. Now, the department has made significant efforts to reach out to the public at farmers markets and other events to learn how to do the chest compressions.

The effort has resulted in an estimated 25,000 people being trained in the technique out of the county's 400,000 residents.

The department also plans to conduct training events in the future in conjunction with the launch of the app in the county, which was funded by the Aware and Prepare Initiative.

Emergency medicine doctor Angelo Salvucci said that each minute that passes without the compressions taking place drastically reduces the likelihood of survival.

Most cardiac events occur in a person's home, and the app only triggers if a person is in a public place, so Salvucci said that makes it even more important that people receive CPR training so they are ready to assist those in need anywhere.

To find out more about how you can sign up to be CPR trained, visit the Red Cross website by clicking here.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.