Officials Search for Source of Oil on Montecito Beaches

Firefighters spent several hours Wednesday trying to determined the source of oil that was discovered washing up on Montecito beaches.
Globs of oil, ranging in size from a quarter to a silver dollar or larger, were found at midday on Hammonds, Butterfly and Miramar beaches, according to witnesses.
Investigators “are not sure if it’s natural seepage or a spill,” said Jackie Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.
The incident has been reported to the state Office of Emergency Services for additional investigation, Jenkins said.
Other agencies, including state Fish & Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard, also have been notified, she said.
There have been no closures of the beach or the ocean in the affected areas.
