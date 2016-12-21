Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Officials Urge Driving Safety As Thousands Hit Santa Barbara Roads This Holiday Season

Law enforcement, elected officials urge motorists to avoid driving under the influence and distracted driving, announce increase in DUI checkpoints

Local law enforcement will be stepping up DUI patrols and checkpoints during the holidays, said Mark D’Arelli, commander of the Santa Barbara area California Highway Patrol. Click to view larger
Local law enforcement will be stepping up DUI patrols and checkpoints during the holidays, said Mark D’Arelli, commander of the Santa Barbara area California Highway Patrol. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | December 21, 2016 | 1:50 p.m.

With folks relatives hitting the road to visit family for the holidays, the end of the year is one of the busiest times for Santa Barbara County and California roadways.

The holidays are also a time with parties and increased alcohol consumption.

Due to the extra dangers that can accompany driving this time of year, local law enforcement and elected officials are urging drivers to play it safe this season.

“At a time of celebration, we must remember prevention is so critical so that this doesn’t turn into a time of heartbreak for our community and for our families,” said state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) at a traffic safety press conference Tuesday at the California Highway Patrol office at 6465 Calle Real in Goleta.

“We have a responsibility when we get behind the wheel of a car.”

Jackson and CHP officials were joined by Santa Barbara state Assemblywoman Monique Limón, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and a cadre of local law enforcement representatives to discuss the dangers of distracted driving and driving under the influence.

Law enforcement will be stepping up local patrols and checkpoints to combat these risks, said Mark D’Arelli, commander of the Santa Barbara-area CHP Office.

More than 1,000 Californians are killed every year in alcohol-related accidents, D’Arelli said, and in 2014, over 23,000 were injured by intoxicated drivers.

Over 64,000 DUI arrests were made in the state in 2015.

Some 30 or so DUI checkpoints in the greater Santa Barbara area were held by various law enforcement agencies this year, officials said.

In addition to local residents, the area’s roads are heavily travelled by visitors and tourists, D’Arelli said.

“We’re always concerned with Santa Barbara roadways, because they are unique. We’re kind of a gateway to Northern and Southern California.”

Anyone drinking, officials said, should always name a designated driver or find alternative transportation.

D’Arelli said the sometimes-uncomfortable circumstance of telling an inebriated friend or relative not to drive is really an act of love for that person and the surrounding community, and shouldn’t be ignored.

Dangerous driving conditions include not wearing a seatbelt, feeling tired or inattentive, using a cell phone, or being under the influence of prescription drugs, Jackson said.

Come Jan. 1, she added, California drivers will be prohibited from handling or operating handheld electronic devices when behind the wheel. Only devices mounted on the dashboard or windshield can be used, and only if it entails a single tap or swipe of the finger.

“Education is so very important with law enforcement and our public-safety personnel,” D’Arelli said. “That’s a huge component; we have to have the public’s involvement in traffic safety.

“Otherwise, we could go out there every day and do our jobs, but people are still going to die. So unless it’s a partnership between all of us, then it doesn’t work.”

One successful example, he noted, has been the close collaboration between law enforcement and students in Isla Vista, whose give their peers warnings when they’re at risk of receiving various citations.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 