Ogilvy Fire Now 100% Contained in Santa Barbara Backcountry

The Ogilvy Fire in the Santa Barbara County backcountry has been fully contained, but an official cause for the blaze has not been released.

The fire in Los Padres National Forest, northeast of Gibraltar Reservoir, broke out Sept. 1 near the Ogilvy Ranch in the Mono Creek drainage.

Full containment of the 172-acre fire was declared at 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Andrew Madsen, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze was burning in a remote area surrounded by the Thomas, Rey and Zaca fire burn scars.

“There was no real growth potential based on where that fire was located,” Madsen noted.

The fire reportedly was sparked by mechanical work going on in the area of the ranch, but that has not been confirmed.

Crews remained on scene Thursday doing suppression repair work and patrolling for hot spots.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.