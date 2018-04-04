Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

‘Oh What a Night’ (Or Two) as ‘Jersey Boys’ Plays at Granada

By Reida York for Theater League | September 6, 2017 | 10:31 a.m.

The Santa Barbara premiere engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier award-winning musical Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will play Nov. 27-28 at The Granada Theatre. Tickets go on sale Sept. 12.

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys won the 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical, 2006 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, and 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia).

The show continues to break box office records on Broadway and across North America. Worldwide, Jersey Boys has been seen by more than 25 million people as of August.

Written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo, Jersey Boys is part of the Broadway in Santa Barbara Series presented by Theater League.

Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi) tells the true story of how a group of blue-collar boys from the wrong side of the tracks became one of the biggest American pop-music sensations of all time.

They wrote their own songs, invented their own sound and sold 175 million records worldwide — all before they were 30.

The show features all group's hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Jersey Boys opened in New York on Nov. 6, 2005, and by the time it closed on Jan. 15 of this year, it was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof and The Producers.

Jersey Boys will return to New York with a new production in November. For more information, visit www.JerseyBoysTour.com.

Jersey Boys tickets — as well as tickets for the 2017-18 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series — are available at The Granada box office, online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com or by calling 899-2222. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-314-7687.

To learn more, visit theaterleague.com.

— Reida York for Theater League.

 
