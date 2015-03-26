Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Ohana Pet Hospital Receives CoolCalifornia Small Business of Year Award from Air Resources Board

By Lynnette Coverly for Ohana Pet Hospital | March 26, 2015 | 7:44 a.m.

Ohana
From left, David Garcia, a representative for Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson; Dr. Janis Shinkawa of Ohana Pet Hospital; Jamie Gill; caretaker Laura Quinonez; vet tech Courtney Cedillo; and La Ronda Bowen, Air Resources Board ombudsman. (Ohana Pet Hospital photo)

On the heels of winning the Air Resources Board Climate Leader award in 2013, Ohana Pet Hospital has once again been honored by the ARB with yet another award — the 2014 CoolCalifornia Small Business of the Year award.

Ohana is one of only four businesses in California this year to win this prestigious award.

Four businesses received the Business of the Year award for demonstrating exceptional climate change management practices and emission reductions, while documenting their cost savings, return on investment and benefits received from taking specific actions, the ARB stated in a release. In February, Ohana veterinarians and staff went to Sacramento to pick up their award.

“These small business leaders come from all over California,” Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols said. “They are demonstrating that the connection between climate-friendly business practices and a healthy bottom line is both real and positive.”

Ohana Pet Hospital began demonstrating its environmental stewardship in December 2012, during building construction. Led by design consultant Cynthia Grier of EcoLogic Life, the Ohana leadership team implemented green construction techniques including zero emission paints, use of natural and energy efficient lighting, and recycled glass countertops, among other environmentally conscious decisions.

Ohana continues its green commitment on a daily basis through environmentally sound operations such as fully paperless record keeping, using refillable cleaning products procured through The Refill Shoppe, and participating in the “Blue Drapes Project” facilitated by the City of Ventura. The Blue Drapes Project allows veterinary hospitals to reuse blue surgical drapes from local hospitals that were sterilized and untouched by patients.

“Building and operating an environmentally friendly practice was something we were committed to from the very beginning,” said Dr. Janis Shinkawa, Ohana’s medical director and one of four veterinarian owners. “We recently expanded the hospital and ensured that our green practices continued into the expansion as well.”

Dr. Shinkawa and staff member Jamie Gill are both active members of the Ventura Chamber of Commerce Green Task Force, which strives to help local businesses be more green.

In 2014, Ohana Pet Hospital was honored with the Ventura Chamber of Commerce Poinsettia Mid-Size Business of the Year Award and the Women-Owned Business of the Year presented by the Pacific Coast Business Times and the Small Business Administration.

Ohana Pet Hospital is a full-service facility, established in Ventura in 2012 by four female veterinarians — Drs. Janis Shinkawa, Jill Muraoka-Lim, Kate Byrne and Nicci Quinn. In March 2014, they were joined by long time local veterinarian Dr. Donnalee Dorman. The hospital specializes in providing compassionate care and the highest quality medical, surgical, dental and nutrition services for a variety of small animals. The facility also offers holistic services, including physical therapy and acupuncture and recently opened the Ohana Rehabilitation Center facilitated by Dr. Stefanie Scheff. “Ohana” means “family” in Hawaiian and this family of compassionate people are dedicated to caring for and healing clients’ pets throughout Ventura County so that they live long, happy and healthy lives. Ohana is also an industry and community leader in “green” ideas from construction to operations.

Ohana Pet Hospital is located at 4547 Telephone Road, Suite A in Ventura and can be reached at 805.658.7387. For information on the CoolCalifornia Small Business Awards Program, click here.

— Lynnette Coverly is a publicist representing Ohana Pet Hospital.

 
