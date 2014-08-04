Oil Spill Closes Rural Road Near Los Alamos

A rural road north of Los Alamos was shut down early Monday due to an oil spill, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at 4:40 a.m. to the 6700 block of Palmer Road, where a suspected pipeline break sent some 30 barrels of oil across the roadway, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Palmer Road was closed in the area, and crews were cleaning up the mess, Sadecki said.

No estimate was given of when the road would be reopened.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

