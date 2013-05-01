Oil Spill Reported at Greka Processing Facility

A small oil spill was reported from the Greka Processing Facility near Santa Maria early Wednesday, leaving company employees to clean up about five barrels of oil on the property, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews responded to a report of a hazardous condition at the 6151 Dominion Road facility around 1:32 a.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

A Greka employee reported seeing about five barrels of oil being spilled in the tanker truck loading area, but Eliason said that none of the material reached any waterways or breached the containment area.

Crews were on scene for about 15 minutes as Greka employees began cleaning the site, and there were no injuries because of the incident, Eliason said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.