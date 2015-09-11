Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:12 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Ojai Community Bank Adds Kim Gibas to Leadership Team

By Barbara Brown for Ojai Community Bank | September 11, 2015 | 3:21 p.m.

Ojai Community Bank announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, the appointment of Kim Gibas, who brings over 30 years of experience in the banking industry to the Bank’s leadership team, as head of branch administration.

This appointment is part of the Bank’s growing effort to support financial development in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

“Kim carries insight and a passion for our community that can only be cultivated over decades of service. Her banking experience and deep ties to Ventura County are perfectly suited to our mission,” said Dave Brubaker, the bank’s president and CEO.

Prior to joining Ojai Community Bank, Gibas held customer relations and management positions at community banks in Ventura County. She shares the Bank’s commitment to delivering outstanding customer service.

A long-time resident of Ventura County, Gibas is actively involved in many charitable and community organizations, including Camarillo Rotary Club and the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce.

Kim Gibas

She is particularly interested in creating opportunities for youth; she serves as a board member for the Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme Boys and Girls Club and the Pinkard Youth Institute.

She also serves as president of the California Strawberry Festival and was named Woman of the Year by Assemblyman Tony Strickland and the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce.

Ojai Community Bank, a subsidiary of OCB Bancorp, has total assets of $188 million and was founded in March 2005. With locations in Ojai, Santa Paula, Ventura and Santa Barbara, the Bank specializes in working with small and medium businesses and local depositors to create sustainable relationships.

— Barbara Brown represents Ojai Community Bank.

 
