Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ojai Community Bank Welcomes George Thurlow as Vice President, Credit Administration

By Barbara Brown of BBM&D Strategic Branding | April 1, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

George Thurlow IV

Ojai Community Bank has announced that George Thurlow IV is joining the bank as vice president of credit administration. 

His background includes a number of years working in commercial lending and loan administration in the Santa Barbara area. He obtained an MBA in finance from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara.

“As a long-time Central Coast resident, George has a expansive knowledge of the local market. He will work with customers to find solutions and assist them in meeting their financial goals,” said Dave Brubaker, president and CEO of Ojai Community Bank. “He brings a wealth of community banking experience and the hometown spirit that defines our Bank.”



“Knowing our customers’ needs makes local decision making easier, and as a part of the only community banking family headquartered in Ventura County, George is a perfect fit for Ojai Community Bank,” said Michelle Henson, the bank’s chief credit officer.

In his spare time, George enjoys a number of hobbies and spending time with his wife and new baby.

For more information, Thurlow can be reached at 805.633.2074 or by email at [email protected]

OCB Bancorp, the holding company for Ojai Community Bank, is locally owned and operated. Its stock is available on the OTC Bulletin Board Exchange. The Bank’s symbol is OJCB. 

— Barbara Brown represents Ojai Community Bank.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 