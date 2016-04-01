Ojai Community Bank Welcomes George Thurlow as Vice President, Credit Administration

Ojai Community Bank has announced that George Thurlow IV is joining the bank as vice president of credit administration.

His background includes a number of years working in commercial lending and loan administration in the Santa Barbara area. He obtained an MBA in finance from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara.

“As a long-time Central Coast resident, George has a expansive knowledge of the local market. He will work with customers to find solutions and assist them in meeting their financial goals,” said Dave Brubaker, president and CEO of Ojai Community Bank. “He brings a wealth of community banking experience and the hometown spirit that defines our Bank.”

“Knowing our customers’ needs makes local decision making easier, and as a part of the only community banking family headquartered in Ventura County, George is a perfect fit for Ojai Community Bank,” said Michelle Henson, the bank’s chief credit officer.

In his spare time, George enjoys a number of hobbies and spending time with his wife and new baby.

For more information, Thurlow can be reached at 805.633.2074 or by email at [email protected].

OCB Bancorp, the holding company for Ojai Community Bank, is locally owned and operated. Its stock is available on the OTC Bulletin Board Exchange. The Bank’s symbol is OJCB.

— Barbara Brown represents Ojai Community Bank.