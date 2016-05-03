Ojai Ranger District Opens Access Road to Los Padres Campgrounds, Trailhead

Outdoors

Los Padres National Forest’s Ojai Ranger District has announced the seasonal opening of Reyes Peak Road (6N06).

After opening May 2, 2016, Reyes Peak Road will allow vehicle access to Pine Mountain and Reyes Peak Campgrounds along with the Reyes Peak Trailhead.

An Adventure Pass is required to park or camp at either campground. The pass must be displayed on visitors’ vehicles and is available in two forms: a Daily Pass for $5 and an Annual Pass, good for one year from month of purchase, for $30.

National Interagency Passes are also valid. No fee is required for the Reyes Peak Trailhead.

Members of the public are reminded that they should always call ahead to the district office for the latest conditions and consult the National Weather Service for current weather forecasts.

For more information, contact the Ojai District Office at 805.646.4348.

— Jennifer Gray represents Los Padre’s National Forest.