Ojai School Hosts Music Lab, Concerts

Eighth Blackbird, a Chicago-based, award-winning ensemble, is holding its inaugural two-week summer training program, known as The Blackbird Creative Lab at Besant Hill School in Ojai.

The Blackbird Creative Lab will culminate in a pair of concerts that are open to the public, 7:30 p.m. June 23-24 at Besant Hill School's Zalk Theater, 8585 Ojai Santa Paula Road.

Concert tickets are available online via the Eighth Blackbird website: https://www.eighthblackbird.org/product-category/tickets/.

The concerts offer audiences a chance to experience the fruits of the two-week session, and give the fellows an opportunity to test their work in a live performance.

Eighth Blackbird was made aware of Besant Hill School, a private boarding and day school in upper Ojai, through the annual Ojai Music Festival's Sunrise Concerts.

Lab musicians have created multiple rehearsal spaces in classrooms, theater spaces, atelier, and an outdoor amphitheater.

Fellows and faculty will live on the Besant Hill campus and partake in the gourmet cuisine provided by the school's in-house chefs, including organic produce from the campus farm and fruit trees.

More than 200 musicians applied from around the world to participate in the lab. The 30 students selected attend tuition-free. They hail from Australia, Italy, Belgium and the USA. The group includes 18 performers, six composers and two ensembles.

It is a diverse group of musicians chosen for their "talent, technical proficiency, ability to communicate, personality, curiosity and creativity."

The fellows will participate in a learn-by-doing, exploratory process of creating new work including developing a performance aesthetic, nurturing one's curatorial vision, and building an entrepreneurial foundation.

In addition to Eighth Blackbird, the lab faculty includes composers Jennifer Higdon and Ted Hearne; director/filmmaker Mark DeChiazza.

Guest artists who will rotate through the lab are composer Steve Reich; composer/performer Pamela Z; flutist/composer Ned McGowan; and from the Ojai Music Festival, curator Tom Morris and producer Elaine Martone, director of the Blackbird Lab.

"For two decades, we've been preparing for the Eighth Blackbird Creative Lab. Since college we've been making, interpreting, and performing art; now we're expanding our mission to embrace mentoring," said percussionist Matthew Duvall.

"We want to share what we've learned and empower extraordinary emerging innovators to make, formulate, create, interpret, and perform. To inspire, and to be inspired by, the vanguard of this time," he said.

Information and directions can be found on the school's website www.besanthill.org, or call 646-4343.

— Oliver Cornell for Besant Hill School.