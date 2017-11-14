Ojai Valley Groups Benefit from Women’s Fund Grants

The Ojai Women’s Fund (OWF) has announced it is presenting $64,000 in grants to 11 organizations in the Ojai Valley.

The grants, awarded in five program areas (arts, education, environment, health, and social services), reflect the OWF’s commitment to make grants on an annual basis to organizations that target critical needs in the Ojai Valley.

OWF will present the awards Nov. 30 at the 2017 Grant Awards Celebration, 6-8 p.m., at the Ojai Valley Woman’s Club, 441 E. Ojai Ave. The pubic is invited to attend; visit www.ojaiwomensfund.org for tickets and details; RSVP by Nov. 24.

Now in its second year of grant-giving, the Ojai Women’s Fund is a local, nonprofit, member-funded organization. OWF members have selected the following applicants to receive 2017 grants:

Ojai Festivals, Ltd. ($10,000) — BRAVO Program: Education Through Music ojaifestival.org.

Ojai Unified School District Music Department ($8,550) — Ojai Valley Mariachi Camp ojaiusd.org/Matilija.

Food for Thought Ojai ($7,850) — Planting, Eating, Saving, and Sharing: Seeds and Students foodforthoughtojai.org.

OjaiCARES ($10,000) — Patient Navigation ojaicares.org.

Boys & Girls Club ($10,000) — Oak View Club Site Serving Ojai Valley Residents bgclubventura.org.

In addition to the five fully-funded grants, the following programs will share the remainder of OWF’s 2017 grant donations fund:

Performances to Grow On — The Ojai Storytelling Festival ptgo.org.

Ojai Valley Library Friends & Foundation — Little Free Libraries ovlff.com.

Nordhoff Dance Alliance — Broadway’s Best Moments: Spring Dance nhsdance.com.

Mira Monte Elementary — Mira Monte Garden of Knowledge ojaiusd.org/miramonte.

Ojai Valley Community Hospital Foundation — The Gift of Healing Air ovchfoundation.org.

HELP of Ojai — Student Mental Health Program helpofojai.org.

OWF 2018 Membership is now open to new and renewing members. Donations gratefully accepted with or without membership. All money stays in the Ojai Valley. Learn more at www.ojaiwomensfund.org.

— Maureen Volland for Ojai Women’s Fund.