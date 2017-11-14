Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:29 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Ojai Valley Groups Benefit from Women’s Fund Grants

By Maureen Volland for Ojai Women’s Fund | November 14, 2017 | 1:27 p.m.

The Ojai Women’s Fund (OWF) has announced it is presenting $64,000 in grants to 11 organizations in the Ojai Valley.

The grants, awarded in five program areas (arts, education, environment, health, and social services), reflect the OWF’s commitment to make grants on an annual basis to organizations that target critical needs in the Ojai Valley.

OWF will present the awards Nov. 30 at the 2017 Grant Awards Celebration, 6-8 p.m., at the Ojai Valley Woman’s Club, 441 E. Ojai Ave. The pubic is invited to attend; visit www.ojaiwomensfund.org for tickets and details; RSVP by Nov. 24.

Now in its second year of grant-giving, the Ojai Women’s Fund is a local, nonprofit, member-funded organization. OWF members have selected the following applicants to receive 2017 grants:

Ojai Festivals, Ltd. ($10,000) — BRAVO Program: Education Through Music ojaifestival.org.

Ojai Unified School District Music Department ($8,550) — Ojai Valley Mariachi Camp ojaiusd.org/Matilija.

Food for Thought Ojai ($7,850) — Planting, Eating, Saving, and Sharing: Seeds and Students foodforthoughtojai.org.

OjaiCARES ($10,000) — Patient Navigation ojaicares.org.

Boys & Girls Club ($10,000) — Oak View Club Site Serving Ojai Valley Residents bgclubventura.org.

In addition to the five fully-funded grants, the following programs will share the remainder of OWF’s 2017 grant donations fund:

Performances to Grow On — The Ojai Storytelling Festival ptgo.org.

Ojai Valley Library Friends & Foundation — Little Free Libraries ovlff.com.

Nordhoff Dance Alliance — Broadway’s Best Moments: Spring Dance nhsdance.com.

Mira Monte Elementary — Mira Monte Garden of Knowledge ojaiusd.org/miramonte.

Ojai Valley Community Hospital Foundation — The Gift of Healing Air ovchfoundation.org.

HELP of Ojai — Student Mental Health Program helpofojai.org.

OWF 2018 Membership is now open to new and renewing members. Donations gratefully accepted with or without membership. All money stays in the Ojai Valley. Learn more at www.ojaiwomensfund.org.

— Maureen Volland for Ojai Women’s Fund.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 