Ojai Women to Launch Unique Philanthropy Fund With Tasty Information Event

Ojai Women’s Fund founders Peggy Russel and Karen Evenden. (OWF photo)
By Maureen Volland for the Ojai Women's Fund | January 20, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Who says you must be a millionaire to be a philanthropist? That’s not the case at all according to Peggy Russell and Karen Evenden of Ojai, who believe that anyone can give individually and help to make a difference.  

Better yet, conclude Russell and Evenden, each can give what they comfortably can afford, pool those resources and make a substantial difference.  

This is the concept behind Ojai Women’s Fund (OWF), a local, new women’s philanthropy fund created to identify needs within the Ojai community and work to find and fund solutions.  

Also known as a group giving circle, OWF is modeled on other very successful women’s funds, most notably the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.  

Like its predecessors, OWF will educate women to become a team of community-informed strategic givers. Members will recruit local nonprofits in need, carefully research each applicant and award financial grants to those selected through OWF membership votes.

All women are welcome and encouraged to join OWF.  

It’s remarkably empowering to be part of the solution, to come together with others who care about neighbors and community, to help implement changes that literally can improve the lives of hundreds of Ojai Valley residents. That’s empowering!  

OWF's foremothers found that many hands made for lighter work, and today the group knows that a collective of community-minded, compassionate-hearted women working toward the same goal can create powerful possibilities.

Ojai indeed is a treasure, and living in Ojai is a blessing and privilege, but Ojai is not exempt to pain, poverty, dysfunction, addiction, loneliness and more, including residents struggling with physical, emotional and mental health issues. Much lies in the shadows, but it’s there.  

Ojai Women’s Fund intends to shine a gentle light in the corners and to provide help to those that reside in the dark. 

Learn more about OWF at a tasty and informative event Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ojai Valley Woman’s Club, 441 E Ojai Avenue.  

Keynote speaker Zhena Muzyka — Ojai-based philanthropist, entrepreneur and founder of Zhena’s Gypsy Teas — will share personal stories, experiences and inspiration.

Carol Palladini, founding member of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, will talk about the effectiveness of giving circles and shared philanthropy.

OWF committee chairs Peggy Russell, Karen Evenden and Kyle Crowner will present greater details of Ojai’s new funding group, introduce OWF’s committee and invite guests to consider membership.  

White wine, Zhena’s Teas, Lori’s Original Lavender Lemonade and Ojai Lavender Cookie Company lavender cookies will be served with a lovely helping of friendship, networking, sisterhood and Ojai magic.

To learn more about Ojai Women’s Fund, visit www.ojaiwomensfund.org. Please RSVP to the OWF event by emailing [email protected] or calling 805.746.3096.

— Maureen Volland represents the Ojai Women's Fund.

