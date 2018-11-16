Ojai Women’s Fund to Award Community Grants

Members of the Ojai Women's Fund (OWF) are voting to select local recipients to receive $100,000 in OWF’s 2018 community grants. Funds include $70,000 raised by OWF members and $30,000 donated by the Wilson Family Fund via the Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF).

Grant candidates are local nonprofits that support Ojai arts, education, environment, health and social service programs. Names of the 2018 OWF Community Grant recipients will be announced later this month.

Now in its third year of serving the Ojai community through member-supported giving, the Ojai Women’s Fund is a local philanthropic collective open to all Ojai Valley women.

In 2016, its first year, OWF raised and awarded $60,000 to six local nonprofits; in 2017, OWF grants totalled $64,000 and were shared among 11 Ojai organizations. OWF membership numbers are climbing as well with 348 members currently.

In response to this year’s increase in both members and donations, OWF membership committee co-chairs Tiarzha Taylor and Caryn Bosson shared their thoughts.

“It’s immensely gratifying to hear the collective voice of Ojai women raised in support of our community and demonstrated through good works,” said Taylor.

“We’re beyond delighted at the generosity of women in the Ojai Valley who are becoming Ojai Women’s Fund members and helping to grow this important philanthropy year by year,” Bosson said.

To learn more about OWF, visit www.ojaiwomensfund.org.

— Maureen Volland for Ojai Women's Fund.